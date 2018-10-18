Repatriation of body

Corporate Communications Department, Air Niugini

Air Niugini has confirmed that, yesterday Sunday 7 October, the repatriation of the body of the deceased passenger from PX 073, Mr Eko Cahyanto Singgih began the trip to his family's home village in Java, Indonesia.

On Sunday morning, at Chuuk airport a little before 04.30 local time, government representatives from the highest levels of the Federated States of Micronesia attended a solemn ceremony as the body was boarded onto Flight PX 5071 for the first part of the journey to Port Moresby, arriving at Jacksons International Airport at little over 3 hours later.

At the airport, the casket was met by representatives of Air Niugini and was then taken to a funeral home in Port Moresby; the casket remained there briefly until it was placed on our flight to Singapore this afternoon (Monday 08th Oct) and later onto Indonesia.

A specialist team brought in by the Airline will accompany the body throughout the entire repatriation journey to Indonesia; in addition, some Indonesian employees of Air Niugini will also make the journey to ensure the family of Mr Eko Cahyanto Singgih have all the help they need at this most difficult time.

Air Niugini understands the importance of air travel to the region and keeping commitments to our valued customers. We want to reassure you that safety is always the paramount part of our commitment.

Air Niugini, as a member of International Air Transport Association (IATA), has for the last 9 years also been part of IATA’s prestigious and comprehensive Operational Safety Audit.

In keeping with the objectives of the Operational Safety Audit, following the accident Air Niugini has undertaken a full risk assessment review of the Chuuk to Pohnpei route. Having completed that safety review, flights will continue using both our Boeing and Fokker Aircraft.