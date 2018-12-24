FSM celebrates its 32nd Independence Day

Published: Monday, 24 December 2018

FSM Information Services

November 2, 2018

Pohnpei,FSM— The Honorable Yosiwo P. George, Vice President of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), delivered the opening remarks at the 32nd FSM Independence Day held at the FSM-China Friendship Gym in the Spanish Wall Park on November 3rd, 2018. His remark expounded on the message of Unity as a central theme of this year’s Independence Day. Peace, Unity, Liberty is the motto on the FSM seal.

Acknowledging his friends and colleagues over the years, Vice President George said “Let me recognize the first Speaker of FSM Congress, the Honorable Bethwel Henry and the Honorable Olter Paul, former Congressman for Kitti/Madolehnimw and a dentist for Pohnpei State Government; both whom are still alive today,” Vice President George thanked both of them for their commitment and contribution to our Nation Building.

Vice President George began the heart of his speech with “I would like to focus on the message of Unity,” and, citing the FSM Constitution, said “we affirm our common wish to live together in peace and harmony, to preserve the heritage of the past, and to protect the promise of the future. To make one nation of many islands, we respect the diversity of our cultures. Our differences enrich us. The seas bring us together; they do not separate us. Our islands sustain us, our island nation enlarges us and makes us stronger." The Vice President emphasized our founding fathers’ vision to unite as “one family, one Micronesia, the Federated States of Micronesia.”

Vice President George continued, saying “Our Constitution also recognizes the autonomy of our States and the idea of commitment in working together to promote peace and harmony. We must embrace the differences between our States and encourage our children and the young generation to embrace our cultural differences and promote education and live a healthy lifestyle. Each of our States comes with unique qualities and different characteristics.”

Saying that we have issues to solve and challenges to address, Vice President George urged, “As a government, we should work together to promote positive and pragmatic ways in solving problems and challenges we face daily. As people, we should be proud of ourselves as one family, one Micronesia, and strive for the best so we can be competitive in education, health, economic diplomacy, and human resources with the rest of the world….If we believe in ourselves and are united in our approach, we can meet and conquer our challenges.”

“Rather than thinking about negative things,” the Vice President said, “our young people should stand up for what is right, be resilient to changes, and make a positive contribution to our government, environment, education, and health by embracing and spreading love—and always being thankful for what you have—family, state, roles and responsibilities. Our elders and retirees should participate in our National Volunteer Corps to help with emergencies, disasters, and contribute their long experiences in our health and education sectors. To me, your involvement makes us stronger—Unity strengthens our development for this Nation.”

Vice President George took the opportunity to personally thank our people who served or continue to serve in the US Armed Forces for many years. “Let us remember those who died while serving. Thank you for protecting the idea of democracy, freedom, and peace throughout the world.”

His remarks ended with a quote from the Bible (Colossians 3:14-15), advising everyone that we should be thankful and love one another, that this unites us under God, one Nation, one Micronesia. “And above all these put love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony. Let the peace of Christ rule in your heart, to which indeed you were called in one body; and be thankful.”

After the delivery of his opening statement, Vice President George, his wife Antelise, and Mr. Herman Semes, Jr., Special Assistant to the Office of the President, attended the Pwudoi Wahu in Kitti Municipality.