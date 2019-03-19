Ten FSM swimmers compete in qualifying meet leading to 2020 Olympics

Details Category: Sports Published: Tuesday, 19 March 2019 06:06 Written by Bill Jaynes Hits: 7

By Bill Jaynes

The Kaselehlie Press

February 9, 2019

Pohnpei— On February 8 and 9, nine swimmers competed in a qualifying meet to determine who will represent the FSM at the 18th FINA World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, Korea in July. The meet was especially important because only athletes that compete in the event in Korea can be eligible for the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan in 2020.

Only four spots were available, two for females and two for males. But since male swimmer Tasi Limtiaco of Chuuk received a FINA scholarship and so is automatically qualified for the “Worlds” in Korea, only one spot was available for a male swimmer at the qualifying meet held in Pohnpei.

The results of the qualifiers would be calculated by swimmers’ times in comparison to the World Championship qualifying times. The swimmers with the highest percentage would be selected.

At press time, the Kaselehlie Press had received no official word regarding which swimmers had qualified for the “Worlds” in Korea.

All swimmers were fierce competitors.

Female competitors at the qualifying meet in order of appearance in the results list were Margie Winter, Kestra Kihleng, Nicole Adams, Taeyanna Adams, Keavae Adams, and Jourdyn Adams. Male competitors at the meet were Kaleo Kihleng, Kyler Kihleng, and Noah Adams.