FSM votes against treaty to negotiate on the abolition of nuclear weapons

By Bill Jaynes

The Kaselehlie Press

October 27, 2016

United Nations—According to an ICAN (International Committee to Abolish Nuclear Weapons) press release, the United Nations today adopted a landmark resolution to launch negotiations in 2017 on a treaty to outlaw nuclear weapons. The decision today did not mark the end of nuclear weapons but it did mark a potential beginning to their end.

At a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, which deals with disarmament and international security matters, 123 nations voted in favor of the resolution, with 38 against and 16 abstaining.

The Federated States of Micronesia was one of the nations that voted against the resolution as was the United States, one of the world’s major nuclear powers.

With the exception of a vote on lifting sanctions against Cuba, the FSM has voted with the U.S. in United Nations votes.

FSM Secretary for Foreign Affairs Lorin Robert said that the United States has taken full responsibility for the defense of the FSM and that it needed to support the U.S. in its defense efforts, including on this vote.

The resolution will set up a UN conference beginning in March next year, open to all member states, to negotiate a “legally binding instrument to prohibit nuclear weapons, leading towards their total elimination”. The negotiations will continue in June and July.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), a civil society coalition active in 100 countries, hailed the adoption of the resolution as a major step forward, marking a fundamental shift in the way that the world tackles this paramount threat.

“For seven decades, the UN has warned of the dangers of nuclear weapons, and people globally have campaigned for their abolition. Today the majority of states finally resolved to outlaw these weapons,” said Beatrice Fihn, executive director of ICAN