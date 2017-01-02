Global Greengrants funds five more projects in FSM

The Global Greengrants Fund, administered by the Pacific Advisory Council, has funded five more community projects in the Micronesian region. The Oumoar Community Group (Sokehs, Pohnpei), the Chuuk Women’s Council, the Senpehn Connection Sensation (Madolenihmw, Pohnpei), the UFO Conservation Society (Fefan, Chuuk), and Waa’gey (Yap) all received $5,000 grants to implement their community projects. The Oumoar Community Group will create a Task Force from members of the four coastal communities in the Palikir area to oversee the protection of the new Palikir Pass Marine Protected Area through educational meetings, public awareness radio programs, building a monitoring station and using telescopes to observe the MPA.

They will purchase a new engine and fuel for 6 months for a patrol boat to help enforce the new Pohnpei State law to protect the natural resources in the Palikir Pass MPA. The Chuuk Women’s Council will develop grey water systems, dry litter piggery systems, and composting bins to promote efficient water use and soil fertility during droughts.

The Senpehn Connection Sensation, a singing group, will educate people through traditional songs and motivate the older people to share skills of cultivating food crops through collecting and composing traditional songs and chants, record the music and burn CDs and distribute to local chiefs for knowledge sharing. The UFO Conservation Society will use rocks, dirt and cement to raise stream banks about 100m in length, remove debris and bury within the newly elevated stream banks, and educate communities that live upstream about effects of dumping waste into streams. Finally, Waa’gey, a community-based organization in Yap that uses traditional skills to confront the social, economic and environmental challenges faced by the people of Micronesia's most remote outer islands, received funds to support recovery efforts after typhoon Maysak by providing planting materials for immediate food crops, collect more planting materials for distribution, purchasing tools for gardening, and purchasing materials to clean water tanks, catchment roofing and cut/remove trees on top of water catchement system.

The next round of Global Greengrants fund will be available in March 2017 for the Micronesian region, consisting of Palau, FSM, RMI, Guam, CNMI, Kiribati and Nauru. Interested groups should look for announcements when the call for proposals opens in March or reach out to Mr. Willy Kostka at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.