Contrary to earlier report, O3B did not figure into FSMTC’s fiber optic repair backup plan

Details Category: News Published: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 09:09 Written by Bill Jaynes Hits: 8

By Bill Jaynes

The Kaselehlie Press

January 26, 2017

Pohnpei, FSM—Two days after The Kaselehlie Press published its article on fiber optic repairs that affected the FSM, repairs were completed and FSM Telecommunications Corporation immediately began migrating the services for their Pohnpei ADSL customers back to the fiber optic line to restore service to pre-repair levels.

Last evening FSMTC notified me that my article on the preparations that FSMTC had made to prepare for the repairs contained some errors fundamentally involving mentions of services I said were provided by O3B. They said that FSMTC never utilized the services of O3B in the backup plans and in fact that company was never considered. The method used to route and provide domestic and international services was changed for the period of time that the fiber optic line was being repaired, but the services of O3B were not used.

We also said that the crew making the repairs was from Tyco. They were from TE Subcom.

The information that we published was from our understanding of more than a week of email exchanges with one of FSMTC’s representatives. Errors in the article were apparently introduced by our misunderstanding of some of the responses and requests for clarifications to dozens of questions that we asked.

FSMTC said that they would be issuing their own press release on the matter but at press time, that press release still had not been received.

A corrected version of the article can be found here.