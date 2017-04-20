College of Micronesia FSM celebrates its 24th Founding Day in Pohnpei

By Bill Jaynes

The Kaselehlie Press

March 30, 2017

Pohnpei, FSM—Students, faculty, and interested onlookers celebrated the 24th anniversary of the founding of the College of Micronesia FSM. The celebration on March 30 was actually the culmination of a week of activities and sporting competitions as they celebrated the 24th Founding Day.

The theme of this year’s celebration was “Unity through sports and culture”. The day’s activities began with a colorful parade with floats decorated by the various student organizations at the National and Pohnpei campuses. The parade route began at the Spanish Wall ballpark at just after 9:00 in the morning, continued through town and on to the Pohnpei Island Central School (PICS) track where the rest of the day’s festivities continued.

Before lunch was served representatives of the student organizations competed in men’s and women’s track events in the blazing heat. Students and teachers from the school’s nursing program served as medical attendants and gave each competitor a bag of crushed ice to cool down with at the finish line of each event. They were also on hand to serve in the case of medical emergencies.

During lunch students danced “freestyle” on the stage in the high jump and javelin area of the track and field, displaying the energy of youth.

After the lunch break, members of most of the student associations either presented cultural dances or explained a bit about their own culture.

Awards for all of the sporting events and the judging of the floats were presented after the cultural presentations.