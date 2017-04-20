Japan provides bucket truck to PPA under PALM 7 funding commitment

Thursday, 20 April 2017
By Bill Jaynes

By Bill Jaynes

The Kaselehlie Press

March 23, 2017

Pohnpei, FSM—As part of the commitment the government of Japan made at the 7th Pacific Area Leaders Meeting (PALM 7) in Fukushima in May 2015, Japan has provided a bucket truck to the Pohnpei Port Authority. The money from the truck came from the USD $3.2 million dollars of Non-Project Grant Aid it committed to the people of the FSM.

Board Chair, Rosa Willy Hawley accepted the keys to the truck on behalf of the Pohnpei Port Authority. The bucket truck can lift personnel as high as 100 feet in the air.

“I am honored to say that Japanese government has been playing an important role in supporting FSM’s Social and Economic development including tackle of climate change and disaster management as a token of mutual friendship and understanding between the two countries,” said Charges d’Affaires Koji Sugiyama of the Japanese Embassy during the ceremony at PPA.

“We Japanese people are pleased to see how our donated projects and facilities are utilized and are contributing to the benefit of the people of FSM,” he said. “For example, various facilities and equipment donated to Pohnpei Airport such as the 200 meter runway expansion, terminal expansion, X-ray baggage inspection machine, and baggage conveyor. These are being well utilized for the benefit of the FSM. It helps not only in the development of the economy but also to secure the passengers’ safety. Personally, whenever I am on a plane landing in Pohnpei, I always think that our cooperative project for the extended runway is a really good one. I hope that other passengers also share the same feelings.”

After the short ceremony which was held in the PPA conference room, those who attended went to the parking lot for a demonstration of the bucket truck. The company that provided the truck also sent a trainer for the truck’s operation. Rosa Hawley had a lesson on the operation of the truck and took Charges d’Affaires Sugiyama for a ride high into the sky in the bucket.

Because of an advantageous and proprietary acquisition deal from the company who made the truck, the Japanese Embassy could not share the precise cost of the new vehicle.