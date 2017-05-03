IFCP conducts food tasting to promote locally made taro and banana flour

Details Category: News Published: Wednesday, 03 May 2017 14:50 Written by Island Food Community of Pohnpei Hits: 11

Island Food Community of Pohnpei

April 7, 2017

Pohnpei, FSM—On April 7, 2017, the Island Food Community of Pohnpei(IFCP) hosted a food tasting of dishes made from locally processed banana and taro flour.

The objective of the food tasting was to determine if locally produced banana and taro flours tasted good and could be recommended for household use, local marketing, and possible export . IFCP invited some representatives from the local government and from the private sector to be the food tasting panel.

The event was part of the ongoing research being spearheaded at IFCP by Mr. Konrad Englberger to produce flour from banana, giant swamp taro, breadfruit, coconut and pumpkin with skin and without skin at different maturity stages, peeled and unpeeled for food security, local marketing and possible export.

Among the 24 food tasters were Governor Mr. Peterson and Director of the Department of Health, Mr. Kapilly Capelle.

There were twelve dishes with different types of flour. There were two giant swamp taro soups, eight banana cakes, two taro cakes, and two banana breads. The result showed that there was no significant difference between flour prepared from bananas and taro with skin on or with skin removed. 24 people participated as panelists. The average results of scoring were that 48 percent “liked the dishes very much”. 38 percent scored them as “good”. 12 percent said they were “acceptable”, and two percent ranked them as “unacceptable”.

These activities will continue until the end of the year and other crops like breadfruit with skin and core will be compared with breadfruit with skin removed.

Some of the flour will be sent to a food laboratory in New Zealand to analyze the nutritional content. It is expected that the local types of flour are higher in Beta- Carotene than imported, processed flour and also that they are gluten-free.

There will be one or two more food tastings with some of the new products in the near future. There are a limited number of free samples at IFCP which can be obtained for tasting.

We would like to express our appreciation and thanks to the FSM National Govt, the Department of Health and Social Affairs, the State Dept of Health and Social Affairs, the family and friends of Late Dr. Lois Englberger, and the Bill Raynor Estate for funding support.