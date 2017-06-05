College of Micronesia FSM holds 65th Commencement Exercises

By Bill Jaynes

The Kaselehlie Press

May 11, 2017

Pohnpei—Happy students participated today in the 65th commencement exercises of The College of Micronesia at the China Friendship Gym in Palikir. The theme chosen by the students was “There’s More Beyond the Reef”.

This class’s valedictorian was Anjannet Frederick who gave a stirring valedictory address. Salutatorian Jaymar Dannis Anderson introduced the commencement speaker, Yolanda Joab. Anderson presented a long list of Joab’s achievements that would have been impressive even if she wasn’t a young woman.

“The fastest way to feel old in your twenties is being asked to deliver the keynote speeches at both your high school and college alma maters,” she joked.



“‘There is more beyond the reef’. I couldn’t be a bigger fan of this theme... because of the depth of meaning that it holds and can mean different things to each of us...one’s purpose is where their passion and the world’s needs meet. It’s about this raw truth: forget about force-fitting yourself into the molds that you think society expects you to fit in and spill out of them as messily as you can till it breaks because the journey from here to crossing that reef is a messy one. So ask yourself right now, where does the reef lie for you? What is your comfort zone? How many of the decisions that you make are made to accommodate that comfort zone? How many opportunities are you holding yourself back from because of it? You might realize that you’ve spent most of your time stuck inside of it. And so it’s time you start to get uncomfortable,” she said.

“...My observation is that the current status quo that seems to be plaguing our nation is our uncanny ability to just accept things for the way they are. To never question. To never seek more. To never rock the boat,” she said and challenged the students to raise their standards and to demand more from themselves and their countrymen and to never forget the virtue of kindness. “We are a small community inheriting big challenges and we need all the champions we can get. A win for anyone of us is a win for all of us. So let’s uplift one another. Empower each other. Celebrate each other for we are all on the same team. And let’s see just how unstoppable we can be if we just stop being our own biggest enemy and actually allow ourselves to rise.”

“So be fierce in your hustle. We are all descendants from long-lines of the most heroic navigators and warriors the world has ever seen, greatness is in your blood. Do not apologize for the fire in your belly or the ocean in your chest. Let it guide you. So the next time you start to doubt yourself or think you are less than in any way, remember how we got here.

“So yes, class of 2017, indeed there is more beyond the reef. Now let’s go get it,” she concluded.

President Joseph Daisy conferred the academic honors, beginning with the President’s List. The President’s List is for full-time graduating students on honor roll who took only college-level course, and who have achieved a semester grade point average of 4.0. Those students were Jaymar Dannis Anderson, Kenneth Edmund, Anjanette Fredrick, Gaylord Gallen, Jr., Altrickson Likor, and Keana Segal.

The Dean’s List is for full-time graduating students on honor roll who took only college-level courses, and who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99. Those students were Marson Barnabas, Ryan Celestine, Solastica Damarlane, Rex Edmund, Maridell Edwin, Trisden Elias, Jeanie Gabriel, Richynne Gallen, Con-roy Johnny, Marisha Jones, Cristal H. Lamberto, Jaysleen Lainos, Mary-ann Lekka, Serlyn Manuel, Sahn Samuel, and John Taman, Jr. Atrina J. Andon was listed as being on the honor roll.

Karen Simion, Vice President for Instructional Affairs presented the candidates for graduation with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from the University of Guam to Dr. John Sanchez, Dean of the School of Education at the University of Guam. She presented the candidates for graduation with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing to Tulensru Waguk, PhD, Chair of the COM-FSM Board of regents.

Dr. Daisy then presented certificates of achievement to students in Accounting, General Business, Public Health, Teacher Preparation-Elementary. He presented diplomas for Associate of Science in Agriculture and Natural Resource Management, Computer Information Systems, Public Health, and Marine Science. He presented diplomas for Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts, Health Career Opportunity Program, Pre-Teacher Preparation, and Micronesian Studies.

For the College of Micronesia-FSM Career and Technical Education Center-Pohnpei, diplomas were presented for Associate of Applied Science in Electronics Technology, and Telecommunication. Certificates of Achievement were awarded for Cabinet Making/Furniture Making, Agriculture and Food Technology, Bookkeeping, Carpentry, Construction Electricity, and Secretarial Science.

For the College of Micronesia-FSM Chuuk Campus Associate of Arts degrees were awarded for Pre-Teacher Preparation. Certificates of Achievement were awarded for Bookkeeping, Nursing Assistant and Secretarial Science.

For the College of Micronesia-FSM Kosrae Campus an Associate of Arts degree was awarded for Pre-Teacher Preparation, and Certificates of Achievement were awarded for Agriculture and Food Technology.