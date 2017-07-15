22 Pacific Participants Graduate from 2017 Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP)

HONOLULU, HAWAII. Twenty-two (22) participants from throughout the U.S. affiliated insular areas represented the 2015 graduating class of the Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP). ELDP graduation ceremonies were held on June 9, 2017 at the East- West Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The ELDP is funded by the U. S. Department of Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs and administered by the Graduate School USA’s Pacific Islands Training Initiative. The ELDP was designed to assist the insular areas with developing and retaining the qualified and skilled staff that will become the future leaders of their respective governments. Program participants met four times over the past year to further develop their skills in leadership, management, government finance, program management, public policy and fiscal reform. ELDP participants represent the governments of American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau. The ELDP participants met four times over the past year for one week of training on Guam, CNMI, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and Honolulu, Hawaii.



During each phase of the program, participants heard from guest speakers that included Guam Justice Robert Torres, CNMI Governor Ralph Torres, and RMI President Hilda Heine, among others. In addition to developing an Individual Development Plan, ELDP participants identified mentors who they met with throughout the year and took part in reading and group assignments between training sessions. A major component of the ELDP were group projects in the areas as health, education, environment, finance and budgeting and leadership, which participants developed throughout the year and presented on the final day of the program. The 2017 ELDP graduating class included: (American Samoa) Jewel Tuiasosopo, Sapioamoa Galeai; (Chuuk) Crystal Angela Sana-Ekichy; (CNMI) Marjorie Anne Daria, Matthew Deleon Guerrero, Tracy Guerrero, Tracy Norita; (FSM) Elina Paul, Lover Haimin; (Guam) Ealani Flores, Jerrick Hernandez, Sophia Diaz; (Kosrae) Heidi Sigrah; (RMI) Anjanette Kattil, Junior Paul, Shem Livai; (Palau) Edolem Ikerdeu, Everdil Rechebei, Stephanie Nakamura, Sweety Kalbesang; (Pohnpei) Joseph Saimon; (Yap) Jonathan Francis Waayan Chugen. The 2017 ELDP graduating class represents the fifth ELDP program. Since its inception in 2008, 103 participants from across the Pacific have completed the ELDP program. Additional information on the Executive Leadership Development Program can be found online at http:// eldp.pitiviti.org. The application process for the sixth ELDP cohort is expected to begin February, 2018.