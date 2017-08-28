Perman primes Pohnpei municipal speakers to consider diminishing Compact returns

Details Category: News Published: Monday, 28 August 2017 09:37 Written by Kpress Hits: 18

The Kaselehlie Press

August 4, 2017

Sokehs, Pohnpei—“Ia mwomwatail mwurin 2023” (How will we be after 2023), asked guest speaker Congressman Ferny Perman at the Officers of the Municipal Council Association (OMCA) meeting at the Sokehs Municipal Council Chamber on Friday, August 4.

Congressman Perman discussed the issue of the financial provisions of the Compact of the Free Association that will end in five years’ time. He said that US President Donald Trump and his new administration are not currently considering the possibility of renegotiating the Compact. Because of that fact, the FSM government has created the FSM Trust Fund in a hope to meet the FSM’s financial needs. This is in addition to the Compact Trust Fund.

He used the issue of the expiration of the financial provisions of the Compact as a reminder for each Municipal Speakers to be good fiscal representatives of their municipal governments and as food for thought for topics for the upcoming municipal speaker’s summit that will take place next month.

The Speakers who were present at the OMCA meeting were Speakers from Madolenihmw, Kitti, U, Sokehs, Nett, Kolonia, Mwokiloa, Sapwuafik and Nukuoro along with their councilmen and staff.

The Speakers agreed that the summit will be hosted by the Madolenihmw Council and will be held by the end of September. The summit will discuss the topic of the termination of our financial provisions under the Compact of the Free Association between the Federated States of Micronesia and the United States.