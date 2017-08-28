Pohnpei Public Library “Build a Better World” program attracts 111 children

Pohnpei Public Library - AUG 2017

Pohnpei—The Pohnpei Public Library celebrated the end of its Summer Program 2017 on July 14, 2017. There was a short program that was prepared for the day. The head librarian welcomed everyone to the short program and thanked participants, volunteers and parents for their assistance during the four weeks program. All the participants received certificates and prizes presented by the staff and volunteers.

The Theme for this year’s Summer Program was “Build a Better World”. A total of 111 (K-5 to 8th grade) participated in the program and received certificates with gifts and prizes. It was a four week program with many stories that were shared by volunteers. The kids also learned to read, made crafts and enjoyed other fun and educational activities provided by the Collaborative Summer Library Program 2017 (CSLP) manual compiled by the public librarians in 2016 CSLP Annual Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah which Pohnpei Public Library also participated.

The Summer Reading program was very successful with the involvement of the volunteers, parents, participants and the contributors for this year. Friends of the Pohnpei Public Library would like to thank the following agencies and organization for their valuable contributions and support. Vital, International Organization for Migration (IOM), Island Food Community of Pohnpei (IFCP), US Embassy, MERIP, Pohnpei Public Safety and Kolonia Town Police. Our appreciation also goes out to the following individuals for volunteering during the four week program. Ms. Joanne Cummings, Mr. and Mrs. Luke Andrews, Janet Holt, Trudy Jackson, Kenye Rikin, Justleen Alosima, Gary Olter, Darnick Perez, Jessly Ferdinand, Youngleen Tom, Allani Lein Tom and LJ Gamow.