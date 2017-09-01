Rotary Club of Pohnpei announces scholarship winners

The Rotary Club of Pohnpei, Inc. is once again announcing its scholarship winners for the school year 2017-2018. The Rotary Club fundraises throughout the year to raise money for this scholarship program. We also want to graciously thank Vital Petroleum for their generous support.

This year we awarded $12,000.00 total in scholarships. The amounts ranged from $500.00 to $1,000.00 per student. It is hoped that these awards allow deserving students to buy books, computers or the other essentials of college life. We also support graduate students, and we are supporting this year our first PhD candidate.

The Rotary Club received over 60 applications for this scholarship. It was tough to choose winners with so many qualified applicants. We want to congratulate the following students who have been selected by our committee and to announce that these are our Rotary scholars for 2017-2018.

1. Andrew Musrasrik Walla Walla Engineering

2. Amelia Abello Highline College Global Pub. Health

3. Asmara Pretrick Mt. Mary Univ. Biology, Health

4. Blossom Moofai St. Peters Marine Biology

5. Darla Yatilman Wheeling Jesuit Crim. Justice

6. Eva Marie Abraham UH Hilo Business

7. Jalani Gootinmutngy Univ. Scranton Biology

8. Meeyoung Tawerilmal Webster U. Management

9. Nicole Yamase UH Manoa PhD, Marine Bio.

10. Shania Felix Park Univ. Biology Health

11. Tyana Musrasrik E. Oregon Sociology

12. Valerina Cantero E. Oregon Ecological Biology

13. Carisma Jano Creighton Journalism 14. Mioni Samo Cardinal Stritch P r e - M e d

We want to encourage all of those students not selected to try again next year. It was tough making decisions.

We wish all of our winners the best of luck and success in this school year. College is a big step for many students. The nation needs these young men and women to succeed and to return to the FSM with their knowledge and skills.

We also want to thank all of the people who participate in our fund raisers. Your generosity makes this all possible. Upcoming events include our annual quiz night on November 11, 2017 at Cupid’s, and we are now selling raffle tickets for two United tickets, (separate drawing for each ticket) graciously donated by United Airlines, good for anywhere in Micronesia or Asia that United flies. Tickets for the raffle are only $5.00