Vital Scholarship Program winners

The Rotary Club of Pohnpei, Inc. and Vital Petroleum wish to announce the winners of the First Annual Vital Scholarship program.

Vital is graciously funding a new scholarship for the 2017-2018 school year and has awarded four scholarships of $5,000.00 each this first year. Vital is looking to increase its local staff and hire FSM student graduates who successfully complete their degrees in fields that are required in their business. The primary focus is on engineering and certain sciences, accounting and certain business majors, and agriculture.

The Rotary Club of Pohnpei handled the application process. Vital also donated another $5,000.00 to the Rotary Club for the Rotary Club of Pohnpei annual scholarships. That donation was also much appreciated.

With Vital having the final approval we are proud to announce four win ners.

• Pamela Fredrick Comp. Science E. Oregon $5,000.00

• Erick Paul MBA Chaminade U. $5,000.00

• Allston Abraham Accounting U. of Guam $5,000.00

• Jamilynn Mooteb Physics St. Josephs $5,000.00

Congratulations to the winners of the first annual scholarship. There were many applications and qualified applicants. It was very difficult to choose the top candidates. These winners also will be provided opportunities through Vital, giving them a step up on all the other students looking for job opportunities after graduation.

For all those who applied, we want to encourage you to re-apply next year. Please note though the focus of the scholarship is for areas of study that will provide employment opportunities at Vital.

For more information, the next application process will start in March, 2018. Contact any Rotary Club member or Vital management for details.