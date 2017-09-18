5th Annual Matson Fishing Tournament

Pohnpei Fishing Club

The 5th Annual Matson tourney was held on Saturday, August 26. We had 15 boats registered and it was a good day out for fishing. Sometimes a nice day is not the best for fishing, but some anglers still knew how to bring in the fish. It was a beautiful day though and all the boats had an enjoyable time.

Matson and Amcres put up $2,000.00 in prizes. There was a lot of competitive action for these prizes.

The winners are listed below:

1ST BIGGEST FISH $700

• 65lb YELLOWFIN – ISAIAH HAWLEY

2ND BIGGEST FISH $400

• 35.9lb YELLOWFIN – JEFF AINGEMEA

3RD BIGGEST FISH $300

• 23.1lb MAHI MAHI – AQUINO RINGLEN

4TH BIGGEST FISH $200

• 20.7lb MAHI MAHI – MARCUS SOHL

SPECIES

BIGGEST SKIP JACK $100

• 16.5lb WELBERT DAVID

BIGGEST WAHOO $100

• 10.1lb DANE NIGHSWANDER

BIGGEST BARRACUDA $100

• 19.6lb SOPHIE FINNEN

JUNIOR ANGLER $50

• NICOLE PETERSON –10.6lb BARRACUDA



We want to thank Matson and Amcres for all their help in putting on a great tournament. The barbecue supported the Pohnpei Public Library, which provides much needed services to our children.

Many thanks to those who helped out, including Dr.Hedson running the weigh in, Tina, Melinda, Uta and all of Kumer ’s guys.

A big crowd attended the weigh in. All the winners enjoyed their prizes. The biggest fish was a 65 pound yellow fin caught by Isaiah Hawley, a really nice fish.

Thanks again to our sponsors, and we will see you at the next tournament.