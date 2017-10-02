Pohnpei Rotary awards $2000 for access ramp at Ipwitek Community Center, Madolenihmw

A lot of hard work and community effort has been put into the upgrade of the Ipwitek Community Center which is now in the finishing stages of renovation. The upgrade of the Center, which consists of a Nahs, guest house, restroom and the St. Augustine Church Building, has been made possible through donations, fundraising and dedicated community labour and input. Pohnpei Rotary awarded $2000 to the Center to purchase materials needed for completion of the disabled concrete access ramp, a wall and safety railing. The ramp, completed by community labour, ensures access for all to worship and enjoy future events like school graduations and meetings, as well as temporary shelter during emergency declared situations.