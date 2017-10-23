FSM statement on North Korea tensions

September 27, 2017

Washington D.C.—On September 27, the FSM issued the following statement to the United States State department regarding the issue of North Korea:

Micronesia can no longer be simply a concerned party on the sideline hoping that the North Korea government's barrage of threat to Nuke Guam will go away. A threat to Guam is a threat to the people or the Federated states of Micronesia and all other Micronesians who now make Guam their home. So together with the Chamorro people, and those who now live and work with them in Guam we condemn the escalating belligerence exhibited by the leadership of the people of North Korea;

The Federated States of Micronesia joins other members of the United Nations, and demand immediate resolution to the North Korea crisis;

The Federated States of Micronesia strongly urges the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, the Russian Federation to step up to the table and begin discussions on how to avert any drastic move by the Government of North Korea;

The Federated States or Micronesia acknowledges that the leadership of North Korea may knowingly trust the false hope that the countries it aggravates or baits into armed conflict would be concerned for the welfare and safety of their innocent citizens who may become unwilling victims of an all-out war;

Furthermore, the Federated States Micronesia urges the United States of America to refrain from making statements that simply fuel North Korea’s urge to fire upon Guam;

The Federated States of Micronesia further urges the United States of America, as an acknowledged world leader, to be steadfast in its patience and wisdom in the face of great temptations;

The Federated States of Micronesia further urges its diplomatic allies, the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation, to come to the aid of the people of the Pacific by agreeing to a solution that averts a potential nuclear war that may affect all of us;

The Federated States of Micronesia declares that if there is one innocent person in North Korea who may harbor a secret desire for peaceful resolution for the Korean Peninsula, that is many enough to warrant and justify pacification of the current volatile situation by peaceful means.