Pohnpei celebrates 72nd anniversary of the United Nations and new commitments to world goals

By Bill Jaynes

The Kaselehlie Press

October 24, 2017

Pohnpei—Pohnpei celebrated United Nations day this morning at the PICS track and field. A highlight of the program was the introduction of FSM Youth for the UN’s Strategic Development Goals (SDGs), each of them carrying signs representing one of the 17 goals decided on by the member nations of the United Nations.

Though the opening of the event was delayed by rain, everyone in Pohnpei knows that rain is a sign of blessing. Once the rains passed, Master of Ceremonies, Norleen Oliver quickly took the microphone and began the program.

Father Ken gave an inspiring opening prayer.

Oliver gave an outline of the day’s agenda and explained the selection, training and participation of the FSM Youth for SDGs.



Vice President Yosiwo George gave the opening speech.

“Today we celebrate 72 years of an international commitment towards maintaining peace, eradicating poverty and inequality, combatting climate change and its detrimental effects, and fomenting close collaboration within and among Nations,” he said.

“The Federated States of Micronesia became a member of the United Nations on September 17, 1991, and since then has been active in promoting the UN mandates. Today, through this public event, it is in my capacity as Vice President that I reiterate FSM’s commitment to this international organization, and, particularly to the 2030 Global Agenda (the SDGs).

“In September 2015, we joined other countries and leaders at the UN Sustainable Development Summit in New York, where we discussed the unfinished business of the Millennium Development Goals and agreed upon the future we want for our nations and peoples. Finally, On 25 September 2015, the 194 countries of the UN General Assembly adopted the 2030 Global Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals. These 17 Sustainable Goals focus on achieving development for all nations around the world in a sustainable way, that is, in a way in which we can, as people, fulfill our needs and expand our capacities without compromising the needs and capacities of future generations.

“The Federated States of Micronesia has begun its process and commitment to the 2030 Global Agenda, early on, and today, through this event we wish to involve you all in this process. The achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in FSM depends on all of our combined efforts and commitment, alluding to Goal 17, ‘Partnerships for the Goals’, it is paramount that we pool efforts through key partnerships, not only among our federated governments, but, also, within each of our communities, municipalities and States. For that purpose, the FSM Department of Resources and Development, as Chair of the SDG Working Group and with the support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), has reached out to our Youth, for they symbolize the future of FSM, and it is with and through them that we can move forward towards the change we want to see on our islands.

“The ‘FSM Youth for SDGs’ initiative, with its SDG Youth Ambassadors, has the main goal of activating youth for the Global Goals, and, our Youth Ambassadors have the key task of, in turn, activating all other sectors of our societies - and what an important task it is! Today we pledge our allegiance and support to them, who through their mandate, will raise advocacy and awareness for the Sustainable Development Goals in FSM. I ask you all today to open your minds and hearts to our SDG Youth Ambassadors. For it is through the ‘FSM Youth for the SDGs’ initiative that civil society will be enhanced towards working for a better future for you and your communities,’ Vice President George concluded.

As an example of SDG number three, “Good Health and Well Being”, the Kolonia Town Zumba Group performed several exercise dance numbers.

Jupwiki Parano, a Mwoakillese traditional dance group demonstrated their culture through their challenging dance style.

Youth 4 Change punctuated the festivities with beautiful vocal harmonies.

The United Nations sponsored an essay contest from Pohnpei schools. The winning essayists read their winning essays as the last item on the program.

The 2030 Global agenda includes 17 sustainable development goals. They are:

1 – No poverty

2 – Zero Hunger

3 – Good Health and Well-Being

4 – Quality Education

5 – Gender Equality

6 – Clean Water and Sanitation

7 – Affordable Clean Energy

8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth

9 – Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

10 – Reduced Inequalities

11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities

12 – Responsible Consumption and Production

13 – Climate Action

14 – Life Below Water

15 – Life on Land

16 – Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions

17 – Partnerships for the Goals

After the ceremony was complete, participants were urged to visit any of the several booths explaining the SDGs.