China donates books and cash to Pohnpei Public Library

By Bill Jaynes

The Kaselehlie Press

October 27, 2017—The Pohnpei Public Library today received a donation of books and cash. The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China donated three large boxes of books covering a wide range of subjects on China from regional histories and explanations of their political system right through to topics of China’s National Defense.

Counselor LI Cuiying of the Embassy presented the books saying that she hoped that they would help provide useful information about her country that the Library doesn’t currently have. Visitors who were at the library at the time were asked to be part of the photo.

She also presented a check in the amount of $1300 for use by the library.

The Pohnpei Public Library is a non-profit organization.