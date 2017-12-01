President of the FSM visits Japan

Press Release of the Embassy of Japan to the FSM

H.E. Mr. Peter Martin Christian, President of the Federated States of Micronesia, paid an Official Visit to Japan from Monday, October 23, to Thursday, October 26, 2017. He also visited Kansai area from 20-22 October 2017 privately.

During his stay in Japan, the President made a State Call on His Majesty the Emperor of Japan on October 23 and had a bilateral meeting with Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan and attended a dinner hosted by Mr. Abe on October 25. The President called on the former Japanese Prime Minister Mr. Yoshiro Mori on October 24 and also called on Mr. Keiji Furuya, President of the Japan Micronesia Friendship Parliamentarian’s League on October 25. He also met with Japanese Prominent businessmen.

Mr. Taro Kono, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with the Hon. Lorin S. Robert, Secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs on October 24 and he hosted a dinner for the President and his delegation on October 23.

This visit was President Christian’s fourth visit to Japan as President.

On October 25, Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, held a summit meeting with H.E. Mr. Peter Martin Christian, President of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) on his official visit to Japan. The overview is as follows.

Opening statement

Prime Minister Abe stated that Japan is placing emphasis on its relationship with FSM, an important partner bound to Japan by historical ties and the Pacific Ocean which has strongly and consistently supported Japan in the international arena. Prime Minister Abe also stated that next year will be a milestone of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and FSM and the Eighth Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM8) will be held in the same year. Prime Minister Abe expressed that he would like to work together with President Christian to greatly develop Japan-FSM relations and would like to cooperate under the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy.”

In response, President Christian expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome, congratulated Prime Minister Abe on his election victory, offered condolences regarding the typhoon damage, and also expressed his gratitude for the support of Japan. Furthermore, he stated that with next year’s PALM8 and 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in mind, he wishes to not only further strengthen bilateral relations but also to closely cooperate in responding to the regional situation and within the international arena.

Bilateral relations

Prime Minister Abe stated that he was pleased by the signing of the exchange of notes concerning the grant aid, amounting to 350 million Japanese Yen (approximately 3.2 million US dollars), with the purpose of donating heavy machinery for infrastructure development, and expressed Japan’s commitment to continue supporting the development of FSM.

The two leaders confirmed that they would promote bilateral cooperation in the areas of economic relations, people-to-people exchange, fishing, and the recovery of the remains of the war dead.



Eighth Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM8)

The two leaders agreed that they will cooperate to the maximum extent toward the success of the PALM8 which will be held in May 2018.

Regional situation

Regarding the situation of North Korea, Prime Minister Abe stated the importance of full implementation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and applying maximum pressure on North Korea in order to change its policy and sought understanding and support regarding the abductions issue. In response, President Christian stated that he wishes to cooperate with Japan so that the problem of North Korea will be solved.

Regarding maritime security, the two leaders agreed on the importance of a free and open maritime order based on the rule of law, and President Christian stated that he highly appreciated the strategic role played by Japan in this region.

Cooperation in the international arena

Prime Minister Abe expressed his gratitude for the consistent support of FSM for the positions of Japan regarding United Nations Security Council reform and various international elections. The two leaders confirmed that they will continue to closely cooperate in the international arena. Furthermore, President Christian expressed his support for the resolution on the elimination of nuclear weapons in the United Nations General Assembly that Japan is promoting.

Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

On October 24, commencing at 11 a.m. for approximately 30 minutes, Mr. Taro Kono, Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with the Hon. Lorin S. Robert, Secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs of the Federated States of Micronesia, who is accompanying H.E. Peter Martin Christian, President of the Federated States of Micronesia on his Official Working Visit to Japan. The overview of the meeting is as follows.

Micronesia is an important partner which is particularly close to Japan, Minister Kono explained that he hopes to cooperate closely towards the Eighth Pacific Islands Meeting (PALM8) and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Micronesia next year. In response, Secretary Robert explained that Japan is a second home to him, and he expressed gratitude for Japan’s courteous hospitality and stated that he hopes to further deepen the cooperative relationship between the two countries in the future.

The two ministers shared the view that they will cooperate toward PALM8, which will be held in May next year.

Furthermore, the two ministers exchanged views on the situation of North Korea, and Secretary Robert expressed a strong support for Japan’s position concerning North Korea, including on the abductions issue.

Minister Kono expressed his appreciation for Micronesia’s consistent support for Japan in the international arena, and the two ministers shared the view that the two countries will continue to coordinate closely.

Signing Ceremony of Japan Grant Aid for “the Economic and Social Development Programme”

On October 25, 2017, Mr. Ryoichi Horie, Ambassador of Japan to the Federated States of Micronesia and Hon. Mr. Lorin S. Robert, Secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs of the FSM, signed an Exchange of Notes for Grant Aid for Economic and Social Development Programme in Tokyo.

Through this grant aid, amounting to 350 million Japanese Yen (approximately 3.2 million US dollars) heavy equipment for maintaining infrastructure will be procured. The specific contents of this project are however yet to be decided.

Infrastructure such as roads in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) is getting older and needs to be repaired. Therefore, this grant aid will promote socio-economic development of the FSM through improving the infrastructure.