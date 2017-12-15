Pohnpei AG to announce the formation of a White Collar Crime Investigation Unit

Details Category: News Published: Friday, 15 December 2017 16:12 Written by Super User Hits: 21

By Bill Jaynes

The Kaselehlie Press

November 30, 2017

Pohnpei—Dana Smith, Pohnpei’s Attorney General says that on Monday he will officially start the White Collar Crime Investigation Unit.

He said that the unit will consist of one prosecutor, one investigator, and researcher. The duties will be added to the duties of current staff members at the AG’s office. Tracy Ardos, who is studying to take the Certified Fraud Examiner test soon, will be the head of the unit. He said the purpose of the unit will be to seek compliance. Ardos will report directly to the Attorney General.

He said that the AG’s office will be present when containers destined for local merchants are opened in order to compare the contents with the cargo manifest and bill of lading. The unit will seek enforcement of tax law and will investigate labor law violations.

The unit will have no overlap with the duties of the Public Auditor or the Department of Public Safety.