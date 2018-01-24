Madolenihmw holds its 10th inauguration at St. Augustine Church

By Bill Jaynes

The Kaselehlie Press

January 9, 2018

Madolenihmw—The Madolenihmw Municipal government held its 10th inauguration at St. Augustine Church.

Deacon Fred Martin gave opening prayer followed by welcoming remarks from Senator Shelten Neth, the Chairman of the Madolenihmw delegation at the Pohnpei State Legislature.

The Chief Justice of the Madolenihmw Municipal Government administered the oath office for the members of the council. The Chief Justice of the Pohnpei Supreme Court administered the oath of office for Mayor Pretrick Ringlen who was elected to serve another term.

The Inaugural Committee wants to recognize the import support of the following donors to the event.

Hon. David w. Panuelo, Hon. Dion G. Neth, Menintiensapw, Micronesia Petroleum Corporation, Amcres, Ace Hardware, St. Augustine Church, and the Wapar Church.