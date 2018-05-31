PUC schedules one month of “load shedding” while generator repairs are made

Details Category: News Published: Thursday, 31 May 2018 00:41 Written by Bill Jaynes Hits: 111

May 21, 2018

Pohnpei—PUC has announced that due to warranty repairs on two of their generators they will be forced to shed power load beginning on May 29 and continuing until June 29. Depending on where customers are located they can expect power to be off for four hours in the morning, four hours in the afternoon, or four hours in the evening for all of next month.

The following are times and areas that will be affected by the repairs on the two generators:

From 8:00 AM to 12:00 noon:

Pohnumpwompw, all of Ace Commercial areas, Daini to Public Market, Dausoklele to Pohnlangas, Madolenihmw, Kahmar, Meitik and Eirike areas, Nantehlik Restaurant and Apartments, Kangaroo Court and Lewi to Nanpil, Nett.

From 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm:

From Spanis Wall to Kepinle, Komwonlaid, Yakipa, Ninseitamw, Pohnrakied, Mapwsi and Likinkel areas, Joy Hotel to Ohmine. From Paies to all of Kitti areas and up to Pohnlangas, Madolenihmw. From Sekere Mormon Church to Pahnasang, all of Sokehs Island, Rusty Anchor to Best Buy Store, all of Nanpatapat Nanpohnmal, Nett and Sokehs, from Pwunso to Nanpeper areas, and from Social Security Office to Kolonia Elementary School

From 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM:

All of Dekehtik Island, Government facilities at Peilapalap, FSM Capitol Complex, WCPFC Complex and all businesses with standby generators.

As a precautionary measure, PUC also advises all of its valued customers to use power surge protectors for appliance to protect against unexpected surges during outages.

If you have any questions regarding the announcement, do not hesitate to contac the PUC Customer Service Office at 320-2374.